QUALITY 1055 hectare (2607 acre) Millmerran breeding/backgrounding property Allawah is currently carrying 180 breeders and followers.
Located on Boondandilla Road about 30 minutes west of Millmerran, the property is described as having a mix of improved and natural pastures, including premier digit, bambatsi and creeping blue grass.
Advertisement
Allawah is fenced into nine larger paddocks and six holding paddocks with mainly four barbed wires on timber posts.
There is 60ha of cultivation, with 40ha planted to oats and forage barley.
Water is supplied by eight dams and a frontage to Burnt Brigalow Creek.
There are two residences. The first is a spacious four bedroom timber homestead with a wood heater and air-conditioning, with screened verandahs on two sides and an entertaining area.
The second residence is a solid four bedroom log cabin with an ensuite and a fire place.
Other improvements include a three bay timber shed/workshop, a 6x9m Colorbond shed, 10.5x23.5m machinery shed, and a two bay hay shed adjacent to the shearing shed.
The solid timber cattle yards have a working capacity of up to 300 head and have a drafting pound, crush, calf race and loading ramp.
Contact James Arthur, 0438 347 330, and James Croft, 0429 318 646, Ray White Rural Pittsworth.
Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.