Wandoan country makes $2926/acre

JOHN and Jillian Little's 609 hectare (1504 acre) Wandoan property Bauhinia Vale has sold at an Elders auction for $4.4 million.
The online auction attracted seven registered bidders, five of whom were active. The unnamed buyer was a local landholder.
The sale price is equal to about $7225/ha ($2926/acre).
There is 36ha (89 acres) of irrigation, which is watered with a centre pivot. The irrigation is serviced by four water storages totalling about 247 megalitres.
Buffell grass is established across the property with green panic along the creek system. There is also 15ha of bambatsi, and 60ha of old man saltbush.
The EU and Teys Grasslands accredited property is fenced into 20 paddocks with watering squares. Water is supplied from the Culgowie Community Bore and dams.
Structural improvements include a low-set four bedroom homestead, machinery shed, an 80 tonne Grainmaster silo, and two sets of cattle yards.
Bauhinia Vale's clearing sale will be conducted by Elders on Friday, July 8.
The marketing of Bauhinia Vale was handled by Daven Vohland, Elders.
