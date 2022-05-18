Queensland Country Life
Wandoan country makes $2926/acre

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
May 18 2022 - 3:00am
ELDERS: A Wandoan property has sold for the equivalent of $2926/acre.

JOHN and Jillian Little's 609 hectare (1504 acre) Wandoan property Bauhinia Vale has sold at an Elders auction for $4.4 million.

