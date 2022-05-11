Queensland Country Life

Wyandra's Carbean heads to auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
May 11 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NUTRIEN HARCOURTS: Evan and Belinda Palmer are selling their 5686 hectare property Carbean, located between Wyandra and Cunnamulla.

EVAN and Belinda Palmer are selling their 5686 hectare (14,049 acre) property Carbean, located 29km south of Wyandra and 71km north of Cunnamulla.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.