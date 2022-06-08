A HIGHLY productive cattle property at Wolvi, featuring a large homestead very well suited to entertaining, is on the market.
To be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on July 8, Stapleton Homestead covers 99 hectares (244 acres) of freehold country.
The property is located 20km from Gympie, 20km from Kin Kin and 52km from Noosa Heads.
Stapleton Homestead features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, open plan kitchen/dining area, formal dining room, two lounge rooms, an office and a mud room.
The spacious kitchen has stone bench tops, quality appliances, and a large open pantry.
The covered outdoor entertainment area comes complete with a built-in barbecue, sink and benches
The eastern side of the homestead has a large light filled bedroom and other bedrooms with built-ins and polished timber flooring.
The spacious, air conditioned lounge room also has a wood heater.
The western side of the home has two air-conditioned bedrooms and a share bathroom. There is also an office, laundry, third bathroom and large mudroom.
The homestead is surrounded by established irrigated country gardens, expansive lawns and there is an in-ground pool.
Large shade trees including poincianas, jacarandas and palm trees add to the appeal of the property.
Other buildings include the original timber garage, an old cream shed, which has been sealed and restored, and an old out-house, which has been converted to store garden tools.
The 20x10m steel frame shed/workshop has a concrete floor and three phase power, and there is an 18x9m timber frame machinery shed, and an old dairy shed.
The property is divided in 12 paddocks with laneways leading to yards. There are also two horse paddocks.
The steel cattle yards are capable of holding 600 head and have an undercover vet crush, scales and concrete work area, loading ramp, and excellent drafting facilities.
Improved pastures include Callide Rhodes, narok setaria, paspallum, kikuyu and legumes.
There are also fertile scrub soils suitable for crops including potentially ginger or beans.
Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, or Jason Mattiazzi, 0419 650 343, Ray White Rural Queensland.
