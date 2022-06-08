Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Wolvi entertainer in the heart of cattle country

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 8 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RAY WHITE RURAL: Stapleton Homestead covers 99 hectares of freehold country near Wolvi.

A HIGHLY productive cattle property at Wolvi, featuring a large homestead very well suited to entertaining, is on the market.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.