A 240,000 bird capacity free range broiler farm with cattle and cropping options in the Scenic Rim has hit the market.
To be sold by C1 Realty through an expressions of interest process closing on June 24, the property on Bromelton House Road at Gleneagle is located 9km north west of Beaudesert and 66km south of Brisbane.
The property covers 109 hectares (269 acres) and is predominantly cleared blue gum alluvial creek flats with about 80ha of irrigation.
The well drained paddocks have a 30 year history of organic chicken manure fertiliser application. Large areas have been laser levelled.
Each of four freehold titles has a bitumen road frontage. There is also all-weather b-double access to the broiler sheds.
There are six, 40,000 bird capacity tunnel ventilated, curtain sided sheds.
Each of the 160x16.3m sheds has a minimum of 4510 square metres of free range area.
Water is a feature of the property. There is a frontage to the Logan River, a 170 megalitre water allocation and a 34ML water harvesting licence.
There are also three equipped bores and about a 85ML water storage dam as well as tank storage.
There are also six machinery/hay/storage sheds, generator shed, a feed-out shed, an 80 feed bunk, and steel cattle yards. The property is fenced into 12 paddocks with laneways.
Other improvements include the renovated three bedroom main residence, which has a pool and a guest room, covered barbecue area, as well as three car carport with roller doors. There is also a renovated three bedroom manager's home, which has timber floors throughout.
Contact Danny Bukowski, 0427 007 116, C1 Realty.
