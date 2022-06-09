Queensland Country Life
Rhonella Park: North Queensland cattle country sold at auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated June 9 2022 - 3:43am, first published 3:00am
Nutrien Harcourts: The North Queensland breeding property Rhonella Park has sold at auction for $14.4 million.

GREENVALE cattle producer Desmond Bolton, Gadara Station, has paid $14.4 million for the North Queensland breeding property Rhonella Park at a Nutrien Harcourts auction.

