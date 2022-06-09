GREENVALE cattle producer Desmond Bolton, Gadara Station, has paid $14.4 million for the North Queensland breeding property Rhonella Park at a Nutrien Harcourts auction.
Rhonella Park is located in the upper Burdekin River catchment about 240km north of Charters Towers and 130km west of Ingham.
The 27,000 hectare (66,718 acre) property has an estimated long term carrying capacity of 2000 breeders and replacement 1000 heifers, or about 3500-4000 adult equivalents.
The purchase price is equal to $533/ha ($216/acre).
Two of the six registered bidders were active at the auction in Townsville.
The property was offered by Pat and Delinda Sheahan after more than 40 years of ownership.
The country is well suited to breeding and backgrounding and would stand alone or integrate well into a larger breeding operation or as the supply hub for a backgrounding/fattening operation.
The undulating country runs into hills with large areas of river flats and hollows as well as an extensive area of flat tableland. The alluvial, granite and basalt soils are carry a mix of native pastures and stylos.
While ironbark is the main timber, there are areas of softwood scrub on the dark soils, with wattle and quinine on the harder ridges. Large gums are scattered across the fertile tableland area.
There are two main paddocks, two smaller paddocks and three holding paddocks. The 1000 head capacity main cattle yards are of fixed steel and timber sections and panel construction.
Rhonella Park is exceptionally well watered by 37 main dams, a bore and a well. Numerous seasonal and semi-permanent holes are found in the many creek systems on the property.
Structural improvements include a recently renovated three bedroom house, machinery/storage shed, and an older donga style accommodation block.
The marketing of Rhonella Park was handled by David Woodhouse and Tony Bowen, Nutrien Harcourts, Charters Towers.
