THE 57,800 hectare (142,827 acre) Northern Territory property Banjo has sold following a expressions of interest campaign by Ray White Rural.
The sale price has not been disclosed, but is understood to be a buyer from southern Australia.
Located 250km south west of Katherine with permanent road access, the 578 square kilometre pastoral lease was sold with a 6885ha clearing permit.
Some 720ha been raked with 400ha developed for farming.
Banjo has an estimated carrying capacity of about 3000 breeding cows with progeny to weaning.
Water is supplied by three bores, which is piped to water points.
Improvements include a manager's residence, quarters and storage container.
The marketing of Banjo was handled by Warren Bean and Bruce Douglas from Ray White Rural.
