Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Banjo: NT development property with 3000 cow carrying capacity sold

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated May 20 2022 - 1:21am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RAY WHITE RURAL: THE 57,800 hectare Northern Territory development property Banjo has sold following an expressions of interest campaign.

THE 57,800 hectare (142,827 acre) Northern Territory property Banjo has sold following a expressions of interest campaign by Ray White Rural.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.