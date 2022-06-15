Central Queensland cattle property passed in at auction

THE very well developed 4728 hectare (11,681 acre) Central Queensland property Alarm Creek remains on the market after it was passed in for $16 million at a Nutrien Harcourts GDL auction.
Located 34km from Calliope, the well located property is being offered by Joyce and the late Des Dingle, who took great pride in the development of Alarm Creek.
About 1700ha is cleared blue gum river flat country with areas of ponded pastures. The balance of the property is predominately cleared, undulating forest country, running into grass hollows.
Alarm Creek is described as having rich soils with a great body of soft pastures, that include Rhode's grass, urochloa, creeping blue grass, with seca stylo and wynn cassia legumes growing throughout in season.
There are also well established areas of para and aleman grasses within the pondage banks.
Alarm Creek is also very well watered with a frontage to the Calliope River and Harper, and Alarm creeks. There are also 13 bores, dams and permanent lagoons.
The property also features a 100 megalitre water licence.
Divided into 13 main paddocks with numerous holding paddocks, there is an extensive lane way system servicing the cattle yards.
Improvements include a spacious four bedroom homestead, three bedroom workers quarters, a 30x12m machinery shed and a 24x18m hay shed, plus two smaller storage sheds.
There are also 1700 mango trees planted adjacent to the house.
Contact Andrew McCallum, 0427 581 889, or Josh Heck, 0409 782 676, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.
