Central Queensland cattle property passed in at auction

By Mark Phelps
Updated June 15 2022 - 2:51am, first published 2:00am
THE very well developed 4728 hectare (11,681 acre) Central Queensland property Alarm Creek remains on the market after it was passed in for $16 million at a Nutrien Harcourts GDL auction.

