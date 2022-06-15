Well developed Western Downs grazing opportunity

WELL located Western Downs property Coalbah is headed to auction with Ray White Rural in Goondiwindi on July 15.
Offered by Sam Phelps, the freehold property covers 2141 hectares (5290 acres) on the Surat Developmental Road, 6km west of Glenmorgan.
Coalbah is well situated to major cattle selling centres: 140km south east of Roma and and 174km west of Dalby.
The property comprises of predominantly undulating brigalow/belah country running up to some lighter ridges.
Most has been pulled and raked and there are good areas of open grazing.
About 930ha has been recently blade ploughed and improved with Gatton panic, bambatsi and buffel pastures.
Coalbah has 10 main paddocks, which are serviced by a laneway system and holding yards.
The property is well watered by 14 recently desilted dams, including a large dam at the centre of the property servicing the house and yards.
The steel cattle yards with undercover crush, scales and a double-decker loading ramp.
Fencing is mostly steel end assemblies with steel posts and four or five barbed wires. The fencing is described as being generally in good working condition.
Structural improvements include a three bedroom homestead, workshop, hay shed with power connected, and a new machinery shed.
Contact Tim Gleeson, 0407 111 775, or Mick Maher, 0456 182 023, Ray White Rural.
