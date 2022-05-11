DARLING Downs irrigation and dryland enterprise Oakleigh West is on the market through JLL Agribusiness for the first time in more than 80 years.
Offered by the Stephen Family, the 611 hectare (1510 acre) Bowenville property in four titles is located 20km south east Dalby.
Oakleigh West is described as extremely productive country, being about 90 per cent arable with the balance of the country being grazing and support land.
JLL's Chris Holgar said water was a feature of the property, which has a double frontage to Oakey Creek, and included both groundwater and harvesting licences.
"These underwrite not only the existing operation but also provide the capacity to support landholdings in the broader region seeking additional water," Mr Holgar said.
"Capital has been continually invested ensuring operational efficiency including the installation of a 199ha lateral irrigator."
Oakleigh West has two strategically located water storages totalling 1171 megalitres and 1349ML is nominal volume water entitlements.
"Given the topography of the landholding, there is also the ability to capture overland flow into both the main supply channel and water storages," Mr Holgar said.
Structural improvements include centrally located sheds and silos.
JLL's Clayton Smith said the property was being presented with a full moisture profile and storages.
"The Gowrie/Oakey Creek system (Condamine Catchment) is recognised as a very reliable system," Mr Smith said.
"Water is sourced by stormwater captured in the Toowoomba city catchment area, underpinned further by the ongoing discharging of treated wastewater by the Wetalla Water Reclamation Facility into the system.
"The two sources feed the Gowrie/Oakey Creek system ultimately allowing irrigators to capture and utilise the resource."
Oakleigh West is being sold through JLL Agribusiness by an expressions of interest process, closing on June 9. The property is offered with all water and land assets and is available in one line or separately.
Contact Chris Holgar, 0411 177 167, Clayton Smith, 0428 878 523, Geoff Warriner, 0408 687 880, or James Mitchell, 0467 033 447, JLL Agribusiness.
