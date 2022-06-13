Queensland Country Life
Lights out: Rural Queensland warned of electricity blackouts

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
Updated June 13 2022 - 8:00am, first published 7:00am
Rural Queensland is being told to do whatever is possible to reduce electricity consumption to avoid blackouts this evening. Picture - Janine Graham

RURAL Queensland is being called on to do whatever is possible to help prevent a forecast shortfall in electricity supply, which could result in blackouts this evening.

Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

