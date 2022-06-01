The first 80 metre-long turbine blades for a major wind farm being built in regional Queensland have been carefully trucked 400km to their destination.
The blades were unloaded at the Port of Brisbane on April 12 and stored on Fisherman Islands before being transported to Dulacca Wind Farm on Monday.
The turbines are expected to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2023.
The 181MW Dulacca Wind Farm is located between Dulacca and Drillham on the Western Downs and will be powered by 43 wind turbines, generating enough energy to power 124,000 homes.
AAL Shipping has been operating a series of shipments between China and Brisbane to transport project components, comprising 43 wind turbines (towers and blades), transformers, electrical cables and more - a total of close to 375,000 freight tonnes of cargo.
AAL Chartering Manager Andrew Mangan, who is coordinating the sailings into Australia from the carrier's Singapore headquarters, said the shipments into Brisbane for Dulacca were being loaded from several Chinese ports including Tianjin, Taicang and Yangzhou.
"We are working with multiple logistics companies in their execution, each with their own specific timeline and cargo requirements," Mr Mangan said.
"We therefore decided to utilise two different vessel classes on the project - our 'mega-size' 31,000 deadweight A-class and the more compact 19,000 DWT S-class - to manage both large and small shipment sizes with as much efficiency and economy of scale for our customers as possible."
The Dulacca Wind Farm will be owned by Octopus Australia, one of the largest owners of renewable energy projects in Australia, and RES, the world's largest independent renewable energy company, will support the delivery of the project.
Queensland's publicly-owned renewable energy company CleanCo Queensland signed an agreement in August last year to take 70 percent or 126MW from the Dulacca Renewable Energy Project.
CleanCo was established by the state government with a mandate to bring 1400MW of new renewable energy into the market and drive the energy transformation through investment in renewable energy projects.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
