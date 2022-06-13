A CENTRAL Queensland 'calf factory' with proven fattening ability has hit the market, to be auctioned by Elders in Biloela on July 7.
Offered by the Gomersall family, Hidden Valley covers 2489 hectares (6150 acres) and is estimated to carry 500 breeders with progeny to weaners.
Advertisement
The country is described as predominantly consisting of low undulating hills rising to higher accessible slopes in the ranges to numerous creek flats, which run adjacent to the water courses that run throughout the property.
Hidden Valley is located on Tableland Road, Diglum, about 40km south west of Calliope, and is in eight freehold titles.
About 1600ha has undergone development with 1200ha being pulled and 80 per cent raked. Some 440ha has been either Tordoned, sprayed or has had Graslan treatment.
The balance of the country is relatively open grazing. The country carries a good body of improved pastures and legumes, supported by excellent soft native grasses. About 90pc of the PMAV is shown as white.
Hidden Valley has both EU and Teys Grasslands accreditation.
Water is supplied by seven bores all equipped with solar submersibles, tanks and troughs plus three unequipped bores. There are also nine dams and three waterholes, supported by numerous springs and soaks found along the water courses. All waters are at shallow depths and excellent quality.
Hidden Valley is divided into six main paddocks and several holding paddocks. Laneways service much of the property.
There are two sets of cattle yards. The new steel cattle yards have a crush, scales and calf handling facilities. The older, renovated timber and steel cattle yards have a crush and calf handling facilities.
The four bedroom, two bathroom homestead is a spacious, two storey old style Queenslander with wrap around verandahs. There are also numerous outdoor storage sheds, utility shed, and a truck and crate shed.
The homestead complex is in a picturesque area overlooking Dan Dan Creek.
Contact Virgil Kenny, 0427 334 100, Elders.
Advertisement
Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.