South West Qld country remains on the market

THE 28,596 hectare (70,662 acre) South West Queensland property Leopardwood Park remains on the market after passed in for $5.9 million at a Nutrien Harcourts GDL online auction.



Located in the Adavale district, the property carries a good mix of buffel, Mitchell grass, Queensland blue grass, mulga Mitchell, natural grasses, herbages and salines in seasons.



Bidding opened at $5.8m from the auctioneer, after which a bid for $5.9m was received from the floor. The auction was then paused while the parties began negotiations. After about a 10 minute break, the auction was resumed. However, no higher bids were received and the property was passed in.

The passed in figure of $5.9m is equal to about $206/ha ($83/acre).

There are four sets of well positioned cattle yards on Leopardwood Park.

Leopardwood Park features Bulloo River flood-out country, with creeks intertwined through soft loamy box flats, and gidyea and mulga country.



There is also water supplied throughout the property by water lines, dams, and waterholes.



The high quality fencing and laneways leads to the main set of cattle yards. There are three other sets of well positioned yards, helping make Leopardwood Park it a low-stress operation for both stock and stockpersons.



The homestead complex features a three bedroom homestead with an office, guest accommodation, three bedroom air-conditioned staff accommodation, workshop facilities and numerous sheds.



Located in the Adavale district, Leopardwood carried a good mix of pasture.

The property also receives annual income from a carbon offset contract, that is said not to affect the carrying capacity of the property.



Contact Tony Lilburne, 0458 562 550, Andrew McCallum, 0427 581 889, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.

