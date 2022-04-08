Rural Aid's Long Lunch | Photos

SUPPORT organisation Rural Aid celebrated the bush with its Long Lunch held at the Victoria Park Golf Club in Brisbane.



Opened by singer, songwriter Lee Kernaghan, the event also heard from netball champion Laura Geitz, rugby league legend Shane Webcke and Thoroughbred racing identity Tony Gollan.

The event emceed by Pete Lewis also heard about the role Rural Aid's team of 16 counsellors plays in providing mental wellbeing support to farmers nationally.

A charity auction run by Andrew Adcock from Adcock Partners also raised funds for the vital service.

Rural Aid provides financial assistance, fodder, water tanks, drinking water as well as professional, accredited counselling.

Rural Aid chief executive officer John Warlters said the organisation was about being prepared for whatever was next.

"With your help, we are planning to expand our counsellor team building it to what will be the largest mobile network of farming focused counsellors across Australia," Mr Warlters said.

"Let's help make sure we can continue to stand with our mates in the bush... wherever they are, whenever they need us."

