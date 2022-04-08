Monto breeding country in demand | Video

THE versatile 2382 hectare (5886 acre) Monto district property Lorray has sold for an impressive $5.36 million at a Ray White Rural auction.



Located 42km from Monto, 70km from Eidsvold and 55km from Mt Perry, the freehold property sold for the equivalent of $2250/ha ($910/acre).



Lorray is described as exceptionally well watered by 5km double frontage to the Burnett River with five permanent waterholes.



There is also Poperima Creek, four bores and 10 dams providing plenty of water points and excellent water security.



The country includes blue gum river flats running into narrow leaf ironbark hills.



Pastures include Burnett blue and blackspear grass as well as introduced species such as buffel and Rhodes grass and like siratro and seca stylo. Finestem stylo and wynn cassia are also present along with native legumes.



Lorray is divided into six main paddocks, with six smaller paddocks around the house and yards. All of the fencing is in good condition.



The water points are strategically equipped with spear traps and extensive laneways to facilitate mustering and the movement of cattle between paddocks.



The solid timber cattle yards are centrally located with laneways connecting all of the main paddocks. The yards feature plenty of yard space and are serviced by eight coolers with shade trees. There are overhead drafting facilities, a covered vet crush, plunge dip, loading ramp, calf yards.



Structural improvements include a beautifully positioned five-bedroom home overlooking the river. There is also a workshop, tool shed and garage adjacent to the homestead.



Other improvements include a large machinery and hay shed, raised dog cages with automatic water system and self-feeders, and a vermin proof storage shed.



The marketing of Lorray was handled by Bruce Douglas and Charlie McCarron, Ray White Rural.



