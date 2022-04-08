Blue ribbon Kilcoy cattle country hits the mark | Video

BLUE ribbon Kilcoy cattle property Brooklyn has been held over four generations since the 1890s, and is renowned for its prime bullock finishing qualities.



Offered by Graham 'Snow' Duncan, the conservatively stocked property is said to safely carry 600 breeders, 650 steers to prime, finished bullocks, or 850 young cattle.



Brooklyn will be auctioned in the Broncos Leagues Club, Red Hill, by Sheperdson and Boyd on May 24.



The 1372 hectare (3390 acre) property is in 17 freehold titles and is located on 12km from Kilcoy.



Brooklyn features expansive flats and hollows, rising to gently rolling ridges with a small area of steeper, timbered country.

The high carrying capacity pastures include Rhodes grass, paspalum, water couch, white clover, kangaroo grass and black spear grass.

The property is also securely watered with frontages to permanent Sheep Station and Oakey creeks plus spring-fed permanent watercourses, 14 dams and lagoons. The average annual rainfall is in the 900-950mm range.

Brooklyn also features a circa 1920s high-set traditional Queenslander homestead in very good condition. Other improvements include a two bedroom cottage, three machinery sheds, and a saddle shed plus two stables.



Brooklyn is fenced into 10 main paddocks plus horse and bull paddocks. The centrally located timber cattle yards are in very good conditions and have a plunge dip, vet crush, undercover calf branding cradle and loading ramp. Very good condition.



There are also steel cattle yards with undercover vet crush, loading ramp and large weaner yard with water plus horse yards.

Contact Mike Barry, 0427 165 665, Shepherdson and Boyd.

MORE READING: 'Doogalook: Western Downs bullock factory'.

MORE READING: 'Western Downs property at Moonie makes a cracking price'.

MORE READING: 'Stirling Buntine's Winton cattle country on the market'.

MORE READING: 'April property auctions: Top cattle country up for grabs'.

MORE READING: 'Adavale's Leopardwood Park heads to auction on April 21'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.