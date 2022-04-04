Large scale North Queensland cattle opportunity

LARGE scale North Queensland breeding property Rhonella Park has an estimated long term carrying capacity of 2000 breeders and replacement 1000 heifers, or about 3500-4000 adult equivalents.



Located in the upper Burdekin River catchment about 240km north of Charters Towers and 130km west of Ingham, Rhonella Park comprises of 27,000 hectares (66,718 acres).



The property is being offered by Pat and Delinda Sheahan after more than 40 years of ownership.



The country is well suited to breeding and backgrounding and would stand alone or integrate well into a larger breeding operation or as the supply hub for a backgrounding/fattening operation.

Rhonella Park comprises of 27,000 hectares located about 240km north of Charters Towers.

The property is dissected by the formed gravel Mt Fox-Valley of Lagoons Road giving good access.



The undulating country runs into hills with large areas of river flats and hollows as well as an extensive area of flat tableland. The alluvial, granite and basalt soils are carry a strong mix of native pastures and stylo.



While ironbark is the main timber, there are areas of softwood scrub on the dark soils, with wattle and quinine on the harder ridges. Large gums are scattered across the fertile tableland area.

The alluvial, granite and basalt soils are carry a strong mix of native pastures and stylo.

There are two main paddocks, two smaller paddocks and three holding paddocks. The 1000 head capacity main cattle yards are of fixed steel and timber sections and panel construction.



Rhonella Park is exceptionally well watered by 37 main dams, a bore and a well. Numerous seasonal and semi-permanent holes are found in the many creek systems on the property.



Rhonella Park is described as being exceptionally well watered.

Structural improvements include the recently renovated three bedroom house, machinery/storage shed, and an older donga style accommodation block.



Rhonella Park will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts in Townsville on June 9.

Contact David Woodhouse, 0427 910 035, or Tony Bowen, 0418 261 371, Nutrien Harcourts, Charters Towers.

MORE READING: 'Stirling Buntine's Winton cattle country on the market'.

MORE READING: 'Dawson Valley's Mimosa Vale makes record breaking price'.

MORE READING: 'Cattle, horses? This Maranoa property has you covered'.

MORE READING: 'Adavale's Leopardwood Park heads to auction on April 21'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.