GALLERY: Primex marks 40 years at Casino

You can't control the weather and despite the Primex Field Days at Casino celebrating their 40th year the skies did not let up in showering the country and mud was the medium most in supply.
Exhibitors were out in force, fully booking the venue with numbers up on last year. Crowds on day one were surprising in their high number, with car parks at a premium.
The stud beef industry, as usual, was well represented with many familiar faces while the timber industry had one of its strongest showings and included speakers promoting farm forestry for enterprise diversity and carbon gain.
Machinery, especially, was well catered for with a new focus this year on robotic technology in the field.
NSW Government service were out in force, with the Local Land Services tent bright and cheery with staff wearing loud shirts that begged people to start a conversation.
