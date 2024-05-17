Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Strong competition at the Ipswich Show prime cattle judging

Kelly Mason
By Kelly Mason
May 17 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grand champion exhibitor Greg Beard with his Limousin-cross calf and competition judge, Steph Laycock. Picture: Kelly Mason
Grand champion exhibitor Greg Beard with his Limousin-cross calf and competition judge, Steph Laycock. Picture: Kelly Mason

The umbrellas were out and the numbers were up at the prime cattle judging for the Ipswich show held at the Moreton Saleyards on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Mason

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Brisbane-based journalist covering stories from rural and regional Queensland. kelly.mason@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.