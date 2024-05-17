Strong competition at the Ipswich Show prime cattle judging

The umbrellas were out and the numbers were up at the prime cattle judging for the Ipswich show held at the Moreton Saleyards on Monday.
Joint agents Bartholomew & Co and Hayes & Co yarded 147 head of cattle, which was a 75 percent increase from the 80 head entered last year.
The sale was held after judging, which a good number of vendors stayed for.
Grand champion exhibit went to Greg Beard with his pasture raised, six-month-old Limousin cross calf.
Mr Beard runs 15 Limousin-cross breeders with a Limousin bull on his 20 acre irrigated property in Fernvale, west of Brisbane.
Mr Beard said he was pleasantly surprised by the win, given that the other cattle he'd entered hadn't placed.
"This one was still on the cow, he was six months old and around 300 kilograms in weight," he said.
"He was on the cow and she was starting to wean him, so the timing was right.
"The judge commented on the calf's confirmation and carcase attributes and that he was soft."
Mr Beard said he focuses on getting the right cross with his cattle.
"Too much muscle is hard to get fat," he said
Agent Garth Weatherall said he was happy with the quality and number of cattle entered and congratulated the show society and all exhibitors.
"I was pleased to see Matt Petty take on the role of chief steward and Steph Laycock did an excellent job with judging," he said.
"I'm proud to see them both take things to the next level.
"The quality attracted a full panel of buyers with all descriptions selling to a very strong market."
Highlights
Grand champion grain fed: Jilabri Family Trust - Limousin-cross
Senior champion grain fed: Keanbah Partnership - Charolais-cross
Champion pen of three steers under 350 kilograms: Bundaleer Lodge Nursing Home - Charolais-cross
Grand champion grain fed individual exhibit: Jilabri Family Trust - Limousin-cross
Champion grain fed pen: Hillcroft Feedlot - Limousin
Champion junior pasture fed: Greg Beard - Limousin-cross
Champion senior pasture fed: Edwards Rural - Droughtmaster-cross
Champion pasture fed single exhibit: Greg Beard - Limousin-cross
Champion pasture fed pen: Edwards Rural - Droughtmaster-cross
Champion feed on pen: Bundaleer Lodge Nursing Home - Charolais-cross
Exhibitors trophy: Edwards Rural
Grand champion exhibit: Greg Beard - Limousin-cross
Agents: Bartholomew & Co and Hayes and Co
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.