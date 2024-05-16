MEGA GALLERY: Relive Beef's interbreed judging

It was soggy and cold for Beef 2024's interbreed judging but it didn't stop our photographers from capturing the big moments.
Kelly Walsh from Kiwi Livestock Photography was on hand to capture images for Queensland Country Life, despite what the conditions were like outside.
The Limousin, Santa Gertrudis and Angus breeds took the top titles in the interbreed ring but there were still plenty of other front page worthy stories of success.
Despite only having 11 exhibits, the Romagnolas finished in the final lineup of the group and female interbreed titles.
In the Charolais ring, a teenager claimed the grand champion female title, dominated by Moongool in recent years, while in the Hereford ring it was first time exhibitors who nabbed a double.
The Ultrablack/red also made its official Beef debut.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.