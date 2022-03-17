Seven Hills makes $1.76 million

JOE and Sharon Comiskey's Marmor property Seven Hills has sold at auction for $1.7 million.

Located 40km from Rockhampton and 67km from Gladstone, the 310 hectare (765 acre) property on five freehold titles has There are 48ha of ponded pasture with contour banks.



Seven Hills is described as undulating, improved brigalow and softwood scrub country.



The property is well grassed with green panic, Rhodes, buffel, para, urochloa, natives, and various legumes.



Improvements include a two bedroom Queenslander homestead.

Water is supplied by five dams, and bore, and water holes on the levy banks.



The timber and steel cattle yards have a head bail and a loading ramp.



Other improvements include a large three bay machinery shed and workshop, a two bedroom Queenslander homestead with expansive views, and guest facilities.



The marketing of Seven Hills was handled by Damien Freney, @AG Property & Livestock.

