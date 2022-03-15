Exceptional Scenic Rim lifestyle property | Video

EXCEPTIONAL Scenic Rim lifestyle property Boorook is set to impress.

Comprising of 52 hectares (130 acres) of gently undulating country, the property is located just minutes from Boonah and about an hour from Brisbane, Boorook is on three separate titles.



Described as the epitome of country lifestyle living, the property has a substantial four bedroom, three bathroom homestead set in old, established gardens and surrounded by lush countryside.

The sprawling homestead with polished timber floors features extensive verandahs and a covered back deck, which overlooks an inground pool and the surrounding countryside.

Boorook has seven large, pasture improved paddocks. The property is said to have historically carried more than 65 steers with its quality pastures, ample water and 16ha of irrigation.



The property has a dual frontage to both Wallace Creek and Teviot Brook. Water is also supplied from a bore, a water harvesting licence and an 80 megalitre dam.



Improvements include timber cattle yards with a crush, and a stable and horse yards with two paddocks. There is also a 24x15m high clearance, machinery and hay shed, a 12x6m workshop, a hard stand wash-bay, and garaging for five cars.

Boorook will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on April 1.



Contact Ed Dalton, 0418 186 880, Ray White Rural Beaudesert.

