Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Archer Race favourite, Strait Acer, beaten by Namazu

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated April 29 2024 - 12:49pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PIctures: Judith Maizey

Crowds turned out in their droves for the Rocky Amateurs on Sunday at Callaghan Park with the favourite missing out on taking out the win in regional Queensland's top prized race, the Archer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.