Archer Race favourite, Strait Acer, beaten by Namazu

Crowds turned out in their droves for the Rocky Amateurs on Sunday at Callaghan Park with the favourite missing out on taking out the win in regional Queensland's top prized race, the Archer.
The favourite, Strait Acer, trained by Edward Cummings, the grandson of racing icon, Bart, just could not catch locally trained Namazu as it came down the straight.
In a race that had racegoers over the edge with excitement, Namazu, the six-year-old bay gelding owned by S and P Cheimardinov, PA Radford, and R Ramswarup, and trained by Ricky Vale, secured the win against a class field.
Among the special guests at this year's Rocky Amateurs was recently retired leading jockey Damien Oliver.
Mr Oliver, who was the guest speaker at the Rocky Amateurs' Calcutta on Friday night, said he had not visited Rockhampton since he appeared as a guest speaker at a pub 25 years ago.
"The last time I spoke here I was given a couple of mud crabs as payment, it was very nice," he said.
Mr Oliver said this weekend's visit had been great as the people had been so friendly and hospitable.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.