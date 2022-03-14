Signature Maranoa property heads to auction | Video

SIGNATURE 5302 hectare (13,101 acres) Maranoa property Dalmally is headed to auction.

Located 38km south west of Roma in the tightly held Mount Abundance district, Dalmally is being offered by Rob Brown, the well known principal of the Dalmally Droughtmaster Stud.

The stand-out property in eight freehold titles is described as a superb selection of gently undulating softwood scrub soils carrying prolific stands of Mitchell, Flinders, bambatsi, buffel and Queensland blue grass.

Dalmally is divided into 20 main grazing paddocks plus holding paddocks and rotational cells.

Fencing is described as being in good to sound condition.

The steel cattle yards with vet crush, branding cradle and water connected.

Water is a feature of the property with two equipped bores supplying several tanks and troughs. There are also dams and water holes in creeks.



Other structural improvements include a six bedroom, three bedroom main homestead set in established lawns and gardens with an inground swimming pool, manager's cottage, worker's residence, machinery and vehicle sheds.

There is also an 800m all-weather airstrip and hangar.

Marketing agent John Sims, Nutrien Harcourts GDL, said Dalmally was EU accredited and held a reputation as one of the finest properties in the Roma district.

"There are not many better properties than Dalmally in the Maranoa," Mr Sims said. "It's certainly creating incredible interest throughout the cattle industry."

Contact John Sims, 0428 221 727, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.

