Iconic country outfitters to close its doors one last time in June

One of Central Queensland's oldest retail stores is closing after 125 years.
Georges Workwear and Country Outfitters will bring its retail operations to a close on June 1 after it failed to sell and a unanimous decision of its nine owners.
The George family has operated the iconic clothing and footwear business since 1899 and it has long been a favourite with customers throughout central Queensland and beyond.
Manager Catherine George said the loyalty and support of their customers had been key to the store's longevity.
"The relationships with our customers is greatly valued and will always be a very important part of the rich history of George's and the George family," she said.
Georges was first established by Catherine's grandfather, Elien George, who with his wife, Atina, and their children Hilda, Eddie, Lionel, Vince and Alec, developed an enviable reputation for a standard of excellence in quality merchandise and customer service for which of the business is still recognised today.
After starting out with two pack horses and later a wagonette with five in hand, Elien established the original store at the corner of Derby and Alma streets and established a travelling service to meet the needs of local farmers and graziers. The wagonette was eventually replaced by a 1929 Chevrolet.
After Elien's death in 1941, Atina and the children continued to operate the business which expanded when Eddie opened another branch in East Street which closed in the late 1950's due to Eddie's deteriorating health as a result of his WWII service in PNG.
A further branch of the business was established in 1948 on the site of the present store in William Street by Elien's youngest son, Alec, who became a well-known identity in his own right because of his unique sales abilities and the extensive range of merchandise.
Alec further expanded the business by establishing a branch of Georges in Bundaberg in 1954 which operated until 1992.
Since 2000, the business has been managed by Alec's daughter, Catherine, who has maintained the high standard of service, along with an extensive range of quality workwear and fashion and other everyday apparel including Rockhampton's best range of R M Williams boots, jeans and apparel and Akubra hats.
Catherine said the decision to cease operations had not been an easy one.
"The interests and ambitions of the next generations lie in other areas and as the trustees are now in their 70s, it is time to bring our participation in the commercial life of Rockhampton and central Queensland to a close," she said.
"While it is difficult to end a family tradition and life-long relationship with an iconic business with a wonderful following, I am very much looking forward to a healthy, productive and satisfying retirement with a lot more time with family and good friends and tackling a rather long to do list."
Any lay-by purchases, gift vouchers and credit notes should be redeemed before May 25, 2024.
Catherine said the George family and the Georges' team sincerely thanked central Queenslanders for their patronage and support which had enabled the business to look after the needs of generations of central Queenslanders for the past 125 years.
Georges was first put on the market in 2017. Seven years later, in October, 2023, it went to auction on a walk in, walk out basis including the freehold property and stock on hand, but did not sell.
Catherine said the building was still for sale although they were in discussions about leasing it.
