More Maranoa country hits the market

WELL developed South West Queensland property Larnook is a very productive blend of country with excellent infrastructure.



Adjoining Mungallala and boasting a 16km highway frontage, the 4178 hectare (10,325 acre) freehold property is in 16 titles.



A total of 2800ha has been blade ploughed by owner Joe Henry and established with a big body of silk sorghum and buffel grass. 200ha is also ready for oats.



The balance of the country has been pulled and raked.



There are 20km of new internal netting fence plus 7km of new laneways.



Larnook's automated water system incorporates the bore and is equipped with observant monitoring. The water is gravity fed to troughs. There are also 13 new watering points.



Improvements include a comfortable three bedroom homestead with air conditioning and a wood heater set in well established lawns and gardens.



Improvements include steel cattle yards.

The steel cattle yards have a vet crush, branding cradle, four cooler yards and water connected.

Mungallala property Larnook will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts in Roma on April 21.

Contact Darryl Langton, 0427 233 359, Nutrien Harcourts.



