MACKAY property Pine View Park is described as a blue chip rural lifestyle, investment property located 20km from Mackay.
Featuring a private access road with a magical passage of towering pines trees, the property has the ability to run large numbers of cattle.
Pine View Park is being offered by Greg Moohin and comprises of 245 hectares (606 acres) of undulating, fertile country in a high and reliable rainfall area.
Located just off the Peak Downs Highway, just to the west of Mackay, the property in three freehold titles is about 10km from Walkerston.
Pine View Park is said to comfortably run about 250 breeders plus weaners or 380-400 adult cattle equivalents. These numbers are said to be able to be increased with the application of fertiliser and irrigation.
Featuring good quality, undulating country and some lightly timbered ridges, the property has been sown to improved pastures include Rhodes, pangola, Guinea, signal and kazungula grasses as well as legumes. There is also a small area of leucaena.
Water is supplied from centrally located watering squares, a lagoon and seasonal creeks. The lagoon is also suitable for recreational activities including jet skiing or kayaking.
Irrigation water is also available from a Kitchant Dam.
There are 12 paddocks. The fencing is described as being in good condition and is predominately four barbed wires with rosewood posts.
The well located cattle yards are constructed of portable panels and include a covered crush area, calf cradle and loading ramp.
The large, five bedroom home is set on a secluded ridge providing impressive views over the property and across to Mackay. Within the homestead compound is a large Colorbond shed with power and water connected.
Pine View Park will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Sarina on July 7.
Contact Kent Street, 0427 877 874, Ray White Rural, Sarina.
