Redland Bay country sells for $4.65 million

By Mark Phelps
Updated June 24 2022 - 3:08am, first published 3:00am
RAY WHITE RURAL: The Mount Cotton property Bailey's Bridge has sold at auction $4.65 million.

ELEVATED Mount Cotton property Bailey's Ridge has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $4.65 million to the Koala Farmland Fund.

