NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on Ban Ban Orchard at Gayndah, which was passed in for $2.5 million at a Ray White Rural auction on June 24.
The 277 hectare (685 acre) property in three freehold titles is being offered with a proven citrus orchard and the added bonus of cattle grazing country.
Located 25 minutes south east of Gayndah, the 15,000 tree orchard features "in-demand" varieties including cara cara red navels, rio red grapefruit, eureka lemons and murcott mandarins.
There have been extensive new plantings in past five years, which are coming into full production.
Ban Ban is described as having a very secure water supply from Barambah Creek, with a 32ha irrigation licence and a 120 megalitre overland flow irrigation dam.
The irrigation and filtration systems have been recently upgraded and the regenerative soil health program includes multi-species cover crops.
The balance of the property is forest grazing country suitable for breeders.
Improvements include a modern, four bedroom homestead built with an emphasis on outdoor living, and a well-appointed manager's residence.
There is also a nine-bed Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) approved workers accommodation.
Other infrastructure include sheds, a workshop, degreening rooms and machinery storage.
Ban Ban Orchard is being offered walk in, walk out with quality orchard machinery. An experienced workforce is also in place.
Contact Ian Newson, 0458 767 788, or Janelle Duffin, 0419 165 000, Ray White Rural.
