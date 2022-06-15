Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Toowoomba to Warwick water pipeline locked in

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated June 15 2022 - 5:12am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (centre) has locked in funding for the Toowoomba to Warwick pipeline. Picture - Southern Downs Regional Council

FUNDING for the Toowoomba to Warwick pipeline has been locked in, a project designed to provide long term water security for the Southern Downs and several Toowoomba communities.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.