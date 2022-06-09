Impressive Central Qld cattle country hits the market

HIGHLY productive 6781 hectare (16,757 acre) Central Queensland property Coonabar is set to generate significant interest based on its impressive level of development.
The Gibson family's freehold property has an estimated carrying capacity of 2400 adult cattle equivalents operated under a cell grazing management system.
Located 16km north of Rolleston and 106km south of Blackwater, Coonabar is presented with a dense feed bank of quality pasture, including buffel, green panic, native grasses, and assorted legumes.
The gently undulating property consists of about 4000ha of predominantly brigalow, blackbutt and associated softwood scrub country. There is 1720ha of box interspersed with ironbark and softwood, rising up to 1000ha of ironbark, bloodwood and wattle country.
A mosaic effect has been created across the property with the strategic use of timber herbicide pellets.
There are 160 paddocks with a laneway system. The internal fencing is either single or double plain electric wires with a barbed wire boundary fence.
The substantial steel cattle yards hold in excess of 1200 head. There is a six-way pound, with a standalone weigh box, pneumatic crush and drafting facilities, and a double deck loading ramp.
Water is a key feature of the property, based on a main supply tank at the homestead, servicing 26 inline tanks, and 36 water points. There is a 9.5m deep main dam, four large open dams, two bores and both Planet and Canary creeks. There are also two additional unequipped bores.
The property also features two modern, low set homesteads. Both spacious residences have entertaining areas set in established lawns and gardens.
Coonabar's main homestead was built in 2000 and has a wrap-around verandah. There is also a tennis court. The second home was built in 2007 and has a 9x6m three bay shed, and a horse yard with four stalls.
Other Improvements include an 18x9m steel framed shed with a 9x3m self-contained living quarters and a 9x3m loft. There is also a fuel shed, a container shed, and a set of horse/dairy yards.
Coonabar is being sold through an expression of interest process by Hourn & Bishop Qld, closing on July 14.
Contact Brad Hanson, 0408 684 612, or Alex Dodson, 0437 837 520, Hourn & Bishop Qld.
