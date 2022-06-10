Atkinson's Furlong Stud sold at auction

THE Atkinson family's prized Thoroughbred property Furlong Stud has sold at an auction in Nobby for $3.5 million.
Covering 96 hectares (236 acres), the highly regarded property boasts dual access and has 50 individual horse spelling paddocks and foaling paddocks.
Three of the four registered bidders were active at the auction, with the property selling to an undisclosed party.
The property also features a Queenslander homestead, a manager's cottage, and an office. There is also a stable barn, stallion barn, round yard, steel cattle yards, and machinery sheds.
Furlong also has an abundant supply of high quality bore water, which is also used for irrigation.
The marketing of Furlong Stud was handled by David Chester, Magic Millions, and Clint Donovan, Donovan and Co.
