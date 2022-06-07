THE Ross family's cracking Augathella district property Byrgenna has sold at an Elders auction for $20.7 million.
The buyers of the 11,548ha (28,536 acre) GHPL property and the attached 1100ha (2718 acre) term lease were Luke and Kim Gibson, Tarago, Alpha.
As a total area, the 12,648ha (31,254 acre) property sold for the equivalent of $1636/ha ($662/acre).
Bidding opened of $14.5 million from the moment Elders auctioneer Gordon Macdonald raised his gavel, with bids rising in $500,000 lifts in rapid succession to $20m, and then to $20.25m.
After a short pause to negotiate with the vendors, bids went from $20.5m to $20.6m and then the sale price of $20.7m.
All of the bids were made by parties attending the auction in the Elders headquarters in South Brisbane.
Owned by the Ross family for the past 55 years, nine parties registered to bid on the premium grazing country along the Ward River.
The 117 year old historic, four bedroom homestead is a feature of the property. It has polished floors, tongue and groove walls and fireplaces and is surrounded by established garden. There is also a cottage and quarters.
The mostly undulating, sparsely timbered country also has soft, red pebbly soils and black soil ridges interspersed with the channels of the Byrgenna, Bayrick and Alarm creeks in addition to the Ward River frontage.
The western section of the property is 2672ha of brigalow, gidyea, bottletree country supporting buffel grass.
There are 10 paddocks and six holding paddocks with more than 30km of new fencing in the past four years. There are also two new sets of panel cattle yards.
The marketing of Byrgenna was handled by Keith Richardson, Rob Anderson, and Mark Barber, Elders.
