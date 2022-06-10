THE Ferguson family's 1690 hectare (4176 acre) Biloela district breeding, fattening or mixed farming property Ferndale is headed to auction on July 6.
Estimated carry 630 to 700 cattle, the productive property is located on Crowsdale Camboon Road, 32km south west of Biloela.
Ferndale is described as having about 60 per cent natural blue gum flats on creeks, with the balance being open, slightly undulating ironbark and bloodwood country with well grassed valleys.
Ferndale's soils are described as being typical creek flats with sandy loam to dark soils. Improved pastures include Rhodes grass, green panic and urochloa, seca, buffel, and stylos, supported by native grasses including Queensland blue.
Up to about 24ha is able to be irrigated, with about 160ha of cultivation in total. There is a 122 megalitre water allocation, a 50 megalitre licence, plus an additional spring fed lagoon with 72 megalitre licence.
The property also has four dams and three main bores providing an abundance of water.
Prospect Creek and other water courses run through the property providing excellent runoff from the 17 square kilometre catchment area.
Ferndale has five main paddocks with a number of holding paddocks. There are two laneways to the main yards servicing all of the paddocks. There are two sets of cattle yards. The boundary fencing is mainly four-barbs with wooden posts.
The recently renovated three bedroom colonial homestead set in a shade tree and lawn setting with a separate entertaining area and double shed. Other improvements include a machinery shed and a hay shed.
Ferndale will be auctioned by Elders in Biloela on July 6.
Contact Virgil Kenny, 0427 334 100, Elders.
