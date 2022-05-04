Blue chip Darling Downs irrigation goes to auction

THE Little family's blue chip irrigation cotton enterprise Wynola Aggregation and the standalone property Mondamere are headed to auction through JLL Agribusiness.
Representing an opportunity to secure one of the inner Darling Downs premier irrigated and dryland farming operations, the aggregation comprises of Wynola and Worrenda and covers 638 hectares (1577 acres) 10km north of Brookstead.
About 540ha is able to to be irrigated with the balance of the property made up of dryland cropping and support land.
JLL Agribusiness's Clayton Smith said the aggregation has been astutely developed as a highly productive irrigated enterprise.
"The new owners will be well positioned to perform with on-farm storages at capacity, over 1000 megalitres of bore water in current account and a full soil moisture profile," Mr Smith said.
"Significant capital has been invested ensuring high levels of operational efficiency including implementation of two overhead sprinkler laterals.
"Outstanding soil types and profiles, water security and modern infrastructures built for efficient production place this award-winning property at the pinnacle of Australian cropping opportunities."
The aggregation has three strategically located water storages, secure groundwater entitlements totalling 549 megalitres, and multiple overland flow lift pumps.
The Wynola Aggregation was in 2016 named the Darling Downs Highest Yielding Cotton Farm and has won various high yield awards prizes at the Toowoomba Royal Show.
JLL's Chris Holgar said if not sold as a whole, the aggregation offered as two distinct properties: Wynola and Worrenda.
"Of note is the vendors are also offering in parallel the standalone property Mondamere situated some 18km to the east at Irongate, north of Pittsworth," Mr Holgar said.
Mondamere is described as a well-presented, mixed farming/lifestyle property.
"Significant capital has been invested into livestock infrastructure, feed pens and water security," Mr Holgar said. "The property is suitable for a potential buyer seeking a quality mixed-farming asset close to facilities and end-markets."
The Wynola Aggregation and Mondamere will be auctioned by JLL Agribusiness on July 7.
Contact Clayton Smith, 0428 878 523, Chris Holgar, 0411 177 167, or James Mitchell, 0467 033 447, JLL Agribusiness.
