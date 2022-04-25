Cement Mills community's mental health event | Photos

QUEENSLAND Country Life's popular The Ringer (AKA Ashley Warmsley) starred at the Cement Mills community's mental health event.

The Ringer's very humorous routine included an excellent demonstration of reptile identification and snake handling as well as a explanation of how rural television and radio programs are actually made.

The event also heard from Goondiwindi Regional Council Mayor Lawrence Springborg and GRC councillor Susie Kelly, while local grazier Cameron Smith provided an oral history presentation on the historic Cement Mills State School, which is now evolved to become the Cement Mills Community Centre.



Another local Traprock country grazier Margot Tesch also made a light-hearted presentation on the importance of addressing mental health in rural communities.

+11 Cement Mills























MORE GALLERIES

Certificates of appreciation were presented to Goondiwindi Regional Council and Acciona, which is currently building the MacIntyre Wind Farm Precinct. The contribution of the Gaming Community Benefit Fund was also acknowledged.

The Cement Mills event was made possible with support of the Goondiwindi Regional Council through the Queensland Government's Mental Health and Wellbeing Package.

MORE READING: 'Mungallala property Larnook passed in at auction'.

MORE READING: 'Western Downs 'best grazing secret' hits the market'.

MORE READING: 'Wandoan cattle, irrigation property on the market'.

MORE READING: 'Roma property presented as a 20 year lease'.

MORE READING: 'New auction date for Maranoa property'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.