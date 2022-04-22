Maranoa property sold immediately after auction | Video

SIGNATURE Maranoa property Dalmally has sold immediately after a Nutrien Harcourts GDL auction held in Roma on Friday.



The 5302 hectare (13,101 acres) was passed in for $18.5 million to a local grazing family. The passed in figure is equal to $3489/ha ($1412/acre).

The sale price has not been disclosed, but is understood to be higher than the passed in figure.

A total of four parties registered to bid on Dalmally.

Located 38km south west of Roma in the tightly held Mount Abundance district, Dalmally was offered by well known Droughtmaster stud breeder Rob Brown.



The stand-out property in eight freehold titles is described as a superb selection of gently undulating softwood scrub soils carrying prolific stands of Mitchell, Flinders, bambatsi, buffel and Queensland blue grass.





Dalmally is divided into 20 main grazing paddocks plus holding paddocks and rotational cells.

The steel cattle yards with vet crush, branding cradle and water connected.

Dalmally has extensive structural improvements.

Water is a feature of the property with two equipped bores supplying several tanks and troughs. There are also dams and water holes in creeks.



Other structural improvements include a six bedroom, three bedroom main homestead, manager's cottage, worker's residence, machinery and vehicle sheds.

The marketing of Dalmally was handled by John Sims, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.

