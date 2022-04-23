Significant Central Highlands property hits the market | Video

THE significant 14,131 hectare (34,918 acre) Central Highland property Kulumur is on the market, to be auctioned by Hoch & Wilkinson in Emerald on May 30.

Offered by Vic and Jan Appleton, the EU accredited property is located 60km south west of Emerald.

Kulumur is described as a a good mix of country ranging from fertile river flats along the Nogoa River, which forms the eastern boundary of the property above Fairbairn Dam, rising to undulating developed brigalow, bottle tree and softwood scrub to ironbark, box and bloodwood forest country. There are also some areas containing wattle rising to lancewood tops on the Kulumur Range.

Buffel grass is the prominent pasture on Kulumur.

In the past five years, pellets have been applied to about 4000ha as part of the property's regrowth control program in addition to pulling.

The property is well watered by a bore, 28 dams, a share dam, and permanent water holes in the Nogoa.

There are three sets of steel cattle yards on Kulumur, serviced by an extensive internal laneway system.

Kulumur is divided into 18 main grazing paddocks plus holding paddocks. Fencing is described as being in good to new condition.

Other improvements include a three bedroom, two bathroom homestead set in a very attractive, landscaped garden with an undercover outdoor entertaining area adjoining.

There is also a four bay carport, quarters, 36x12m machinery shed/workshop, 3x3m cold room, 10x9m hay/machinery shed, and horse yards.

The buyer will have the option to purchase Kulumur's EU accredited herd of 3600 branded cattle plus calves.

Contact Tony Hoch, 0448 831 553, or Jake Passfield, 0488 588 044, Hoch & Wilkinson, Clermont.

