Severn River country with cattle option | Video, Photos

THE buyer of Graeme and Lorraine Olley's productive Inverell district property Albertina will have the first option to secure the property's 850 breeding cows.

To be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on May 20, Albertina comprises of 2116 hectares (5228 acres) on the Severn River near Ashford, about 60km north of Inverell and a similar distance south of Texas.



Albertina features fertile alluvial flats along a 7km frontage to the Severn, with country running back to undulating country and timbered hills.



Two herds are run on Albertina. One is an 260 head Angus cow herd used to produce F1 calves. The second comprises of 600 Brahman and Brahman-cows joined to Angus or Charolais bulls.

Soils range from deep alluvials rising to open granite hills and soft trap country.



Remnant timbers comprise of mainly silver leaved ironbark, with isolated kurrajongs and small areas of cypress pine.

Structural improvements include a two-storey, four bedroom home, machinery sheds, hay sheds, silos, and two sets of cattle yards.



More than 16km of exclusion fence has been completed, which is said to have helped increase both stocking rates and weaning weights.



Inverell district property Albertina will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on May 20.



Contact Bruce Birch, 0438 363 063, Andrew Starr, 0428 792 466, or Ben Sharpe, 0428 364 478, Ray White Rural.

