Beefed up fodder farm with irrigation | Video

ABOUT 80 per cent of the Black family's versatile 408 hectare (1008 acre) Nanango fodder farm is able to be irrigated.



To be auctioned online by Resolute Property Group on May 13, the property located on McNamara Road 8km from Nanango is in six freehold titles.



Water is a feature. There are multiple licences totalling 336 megalitre, frontages to both Barker and Meandu creeks, additional bore supplies, and on-farm storage.

The country comprises of mainly black alluvial soils, red clays and grey/black clays, well suited to irrigation.

Improvements include two new centre pivots, four houses, machinery and hay sheds and silos. There is also a feedlot licence.

A range of plant and machinery will be available to the buyer

The property may also have the potential for tree crops.

Contact Ben Forrest, 0427 580 000, or Grant Veivers, 0429 844 585, Resolute Property Group.

