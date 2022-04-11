Why there is big interest in this variety of farm | Video

THE Blanco family is selling its very productive Gympie district macadamia farm.



To be sold through an expressions of interest process closing on May 5, the 34 hectare (83 acre) farm is being offered with a leaseback under the current management for two years.

The very productive farm located on Neusavale Road, 14km east of Gympie and 38km north west of Noosa Heads is also listed for sale at $5.5 million walk in, walk out.



The orchard was originally developed by a macadamia industry founder Ian McConachie.



Warrawee macadamia farm, Wolvi

The farm features 6100 mature trees with more than 70 different varieties of trees. The orchard has historically yielded more than 4 tonnes NIS (nut in shell) a hectare.



The wide spaced, north south orientated rows are 600m long on average. There is also an area where about 500 additional trees could be planted.



Water infrastructure includes a newly upgraded irrigation system with underground mains, filtration and 25mm lateralals.



Infrastructure on Warrawee includes a beautiful, colonial style home.

Additional water infrastructure includes a 25 megalitre dam and a registered weir on Jam Tin Creek, which runs through the middle of the farm.

Other infrastructure includes a beautiful, colonial style home, separate workers accommodation, machinery sheds, workshop, and 35 tonnes of silo capacity.

Contact Leah Freney, 0415 849 293, or Rawdon Briggs, 0428 651 144, Colliers Agribusiness.

MORE READING: 'Highly productive Clermont property Jimbaroo Downs is on the market'.

MORE READING: 'Doogalook: Western Downs bullock factory'.

MORE READING: 'Moura's Nirvana heads to auction on April 27'.

MORE READING: 'April property auctions: Top cattle country up for grabs'.

MORE READING: 'Adavale's Leopardwood Park heads to auction on April 21'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.