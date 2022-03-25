Thallon property sold at auction

THALLON district grazing property The Briery has sold at auction for $6.05 million, well above pre-sale expectations.

The 2331 hectare (5759 acre) freehold property sold for the equivalent of $2595/ha ($1051/acre) on a walk in, walk out basis including plant, 1300 Merino ewes, and a small number of cattle.

The Briery features a mixture of grey and red loams soils and is located 15km from the Thallon grain depot.



Promoted as having an enormous pontential for farming, the property has been run as a very successful breeding and fattening operation to date and is currently enjoys excellent seasonal conditions.

The Briery has an exclusion fence on its northern and western boundaries.

The Briery had been in the Brosnan family name since 1947.



The country comprises of a mixture of grey and red loams soils with established pastures. Beneficial overland flooding from the north and east is of great value to The Briery. Most paddocks have a good balance of country allowing stock to move on to the red loams when the watercourse runs.

Most of the property has been cleared, with shade line left in place. The original timber was mostly coolibah and belah in the grey country with box, wilga and sandalwood in the red country.

The Briery is being offered walk in, walk out, including 1300 Merino ewes due to start lambing mid-May.

The Brierty has a quarter share in a neighbouring capped artesian bore. Three separate two-inch poly lines provide water to the homestead, troughs and most dams when needed.



There are eight main paddocks with a laneway, which can be used for holding stock. The internal fencing is mostly two barbs and four plain wires.



The property has an exclusion fence on the northern and western boundaries.



The homestead complex includes a two bedroom HardiPlank home, a two bedroom weatherboard dwelling, and a large cold room. Adjacent to the house is the old original homestead, presently used for storage.



There is also a 15x30m main machinery shed, 15x10m workshop/storage shed, vehicle shed, three stand shearing shed, steel sheep yards and portable cattle yards with a crush, calf cradle and loading ramp.



The marketing of The Briery was handled by Brendan Devine and William Devine, Elders.

