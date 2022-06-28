Queensland Country Life
Rockhampton district's Jacques Paddocks makes $2.52 million

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 28 2022 - 6:00am
THE 566 hectare (1399 acre) Rockhampton district property Jacques Paddock has sold for $2.52 million at a Nutrien Harcourts GDL auction.

