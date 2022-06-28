THE 566 hectare (1399 acre) Rockhampton district property Jacques Paddock has sold for $2.52 million at a Nutrien Harcourts GDL auction.
Located 27km from both Rockhampton and Gracemere, the property was offered by Beth Cunningham, whose family had owned the block for the past 104 years.
The buyers were Tony and Katherine Mortimer, who were one of the nine registered parties at the auction.
The purchase price is equal to about $4452/ha ($1801/acre).
Jacques Paddock is described as a well balanced block with a mixture of heavy creek flat connecting with soft red undulating country with a small percentage of hill out the back of the property.
The property has been developed with green panic, Rhodes grass, seca stylo, sirarto, progardes, butterfly pea, and urochloa, with a small percentage of buffel, as well as Queensland blue grass and natural grasses.
The estimated carrying capacity is about 100-120 cows and calves.
Jacques Paddock is well watered by a bore at the yards, plus two large dams and Lions Creek, which runs through the property.
Improvements include cattle yards, and a liveable shed with amenities, and good fences.
The marketing of Jaques Paddock was handled by Andrew McCallum from Nutrien Harcourts GDL.
