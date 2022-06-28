Vertical Valley all for the equestrian

In addition to the 40x60m undercover arena and seven shed complexes, there are 11 stables, four day yards with shelter, a round yard, an eight horse walker with speed control, a flood-lit work area, four wash down bays, foaling paddock, eight horse shelters, eight small horse yards, seven large horse yards, a tack room and six additional client tack rooms, a feed and laundry room, and a hay shed.

