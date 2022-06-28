Vertical Valley all for the equestrian

STUNNING horse property Vertical Valley is located just north of the pictureque village of Dayboro at Laceys Creek.
Covering 31 hectares (78 acres), the property has been developed during the past 10 years as a high quality equine facility, which has been successfully operated as a training and spelling facility.
Advertisement
To be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on July 15, the property features a stunning four bedroom, three bathroom main residence complete with a lap pool set high on the hill.
The Civic Steel home is designed to be 'greensmart' - facing north east to capture light and breezes while taking advantage of the rural views.
The second home is a comfortable fourbedroom, low maintenance brick residence.
As its name suggests, the property is set in a valley with complete privacy from the road.
The property comprises of a good mix of country with rich scrub soils and fertile creek flats it is ideal for growing high quality horses and cattle.
The ridge falls steeply away to beautiful creek flats with double frontage to a creek. The gently rising land on the other side of the creek is sprinkled with beautiful Morton Bay ash and silky oak trees.
Vertical Valley has been developed as a horse training and spelling complex.
In addition to the 40x60m undercover arena and seven shed complexes, there are 11 stables, four day yards with shelter, a round yard, an eight horse walker with speed control, a flood-lit work area, four wash down bays, foaling paddock, eight horse shelters, eight small horse yards, seven large horse yards, a tack room and six additional client tack rooms, a feed and laundry room, and a hay shed.
There is also a set of cattle yards at the front of the property with all weather access.
Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, or Jason Mattiazzi, 0419 650 343, Ray White Rural Queensland.
Advertisement
Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.