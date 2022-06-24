Queensland Country Life
Inland Rail 'primarily for domestic freight'

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 24 2022 - 4:00am
ARTC says Inland Rail is being built for primarily for domestic freight, deflecting criticism the project pulls up 36km short of the Port of Brisbane. Picture - ARTC

AUSTRALIAN Rail Track Corporation deflected criticism of the $14.5 billion Inland Rail project saying it is being built to transport domestic freight primarily between terminals in Melbourne and Brisbane - one of the busiest domestic freight corridors in the country.

