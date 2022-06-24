Winton cracks up over whackiest new attraction

POPULAR bush comedy duo The Crackup Sisters have cut an enormous pink ribbon to officially open their colourful Winton property to visitors.
The one-of-a-kind, stock whip cracking, hula hooping, outback Queensland acrobatic sisters S.T.Ruth and Rowdy have renovated the Winton property during the past six years, along with the company of their performing dogs and help from generous volunteers.
"There's been a whole lot of blood, sweat and tears ... and laughs that has gone into this property," said S.T.Ruth - the eldest of the sisters (creator, Amanda-Lyn Pearson).
"We have been so overwhelmed by the labour and materials that have been kindly donated to us - from locals in Winton and others that have travelled thousands of kilometres to help make this whacky dream of ours become a reality.
"We are really excited to now be able to open up our property to tourists to visit and travelling artists to perform in."
The Crackup Sisters' yard features a Dust Arena, international flea circus, a community garden, murals by featured artists, installations and dream time story-telling recitals.
"Rowdy has been busy cobbing mud bricks and painting and I've been busy fencing and operating the bobcat - in between learning how to fly," she said.
Amanda-Lyn is 60 hours into sitting her pilot's licence, meaning the sisters will be able to travel to outback show locations by air.
Entry to the new regional and rural tourism attraction is $15/adult, $25/couple, $10/children. The home will be available for Airbnb reservations in coming months.
