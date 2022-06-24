Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Winton cracks up over whackiest new attraction

June 24 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Crackup Sisters have officially welcomed visitors to their colourful property in Winton.

POPULAR bush comedy duo The Crackup Sisters have cut an enormous pink ribbon to officially open their colourful Winton property to visitors.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.