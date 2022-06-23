Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Dalby's Lochlea listed for $950,000

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 23 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RAY WHITE RURAL: Dalby property Lochlea has been listed for sale at $950,000.

DALBY property Lochlea has been listed for sale at $950,000 after it was passed in at a Ray White Rural auction on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.