Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Negotiations continue on Roma's Bellevue

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 23 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NUTRIEN HARCOURTS: Negotiations are continuing on Bellevue, a well located finishing depot near Roma.

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on Bellevue, a well located finishing depot near Roma, which was passed in for $5.5 million at a Nutrien Harcourts auction on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.