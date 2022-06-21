Queensland Country Life
Rain pushes Cawnpore auction to July 29

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 21 2022 - 9:00pm
THE auction of Hughes Pastoral's well developed 97,400 hectare (240,680 acre) Middleton property Cawnpore Station will now be in Brisbane on July 29, following a further 135mm of rain.

Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

