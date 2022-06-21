THE auction of Hughes Pastoral's well developed 97,400 hectare (240,680 acre) Middleton property Cawnpore Station will now be in Brisbane on July 29, following a further 135mm of rain.
Located 210km west of Winton, the rolling term lease is being offered walk in, walk out with 2298 cattle and working plant.
The property is suited to either breeding or backgrounding/fattening and has an estimated carrying capacity of 7000 adult equivalents.
Cawnpore features Mitchell and Flinders grass downs country, with gidyea ridges and associated herbages.
Buffel grass is also well established in the watercourse country. Herbages, numerous salines and succulents also grow in season.
The southern portion of Cawnpore, also known as Hyderabad, is described as gidyea country with some spinifex and buffel grass well established in watercourses, running down to open downs country.
The property has undergone major improvements under the Hughes' ownership.
Water is supplied from a GABSI bore and 12 dams, backed by significant water infrastructure.
The property has three sets of brand new cattle yards with shaded work areas, which are serviced by laneways and cooling yards.
Other improvements include a recently renovated three bedroom homestead, three bay machinery shed with additional skillion and workshop, and a new 15x30m hay/machinery shed.
Substantial plant is also included in the sale.
Contact Bruce Douglas, 0417 602 603, or Bill Seeney, 0427 580 301, Ray White Rural, or Wally Cooper, 0427 781 054, Rural Property & Livestock.
